Layyah land scandal: ACE dismisses bail of Imran’s brother-in-law

The logo of the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE), Punjab. —https://ace.punjab.gov.pk/

LAHORE: The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE), Punjab, achieved a major success in the Layyah land scandal case when the bail of Ahad Majeed, brother-in-law of PTI Chairman Imran Khan, was dismissed by Special Judge, ACE, Dera Ghazi Khan. But Ahad fled and could not be arrested.

According to the spokesperson of ACE, Chairman PTI’s sister Dr Uzma Khan and brother-in-law Ahad Majeed are directly involved in the Layyah land scandal.

Uzma Khan and Ahad Majeed had obtained bail from Special Judge Anti-Corruption, Dera Ghazi Khan, before arrest. On Wednesday, Special Judge Anti-Corruption dismissed the bail of Ahad Majeed after hearing arguments from both sides. The Anti-Corruption inquiry revealed that the former prime minister’s sister Dr Uzma and Ahad Majeed bought and got the land transferred in Layyah by using illegal influence and manipulating official records. The Anti-Corruption spokesman said that operations will continue against the corrupt elements throughout the province and soon Ahad and other suspects involved in the Layyah scandal will be arrested and brought to justice.