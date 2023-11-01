APGC Championship ends on a high note for Munazza

Munazza Shaheen, a qualified TARS (The Advanced Rules of Golf) referee from Pakistan. — Screengrab of a YouTube/Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship video.

LAHORE: The prestigious Asia Pacific Golf Confederation (APGC) Championship recently concluded in an intense competition featuring a three-way playoff.

In a thrilling turn of events, Jasper Stubbs, a local player, emerged as the champion, securing victory from behind. Munazza Shaheen, a qualified TARS (The Advanced Rules of Golf) referee from Pakistan, had the honor of being one of the championship referees. She was invited by the R&A in Scotland to officiate this grand event. Expressing her gratitude for her role in this event, she reflected on her refereeing experience at the APGC Men Amateur Championship. She emphasised that it was a steep learning curve and highlighted the importance of knowing the rules thoroughly and delivering them to the players in an impartial and fair manner. Good refereeing, she said, is essential for the success of any golf event.

The R&A Rules Academy offers Golf Rules Programs to train and inspire referees, and Munazza attended the TARS seminar at St Andrews, Scotland. The organisation also provides opportunities for novice referees to officiate tournaments under the guidance of experienced senior referees. Grant Moir, the Executive Director - Governance at R&A, expressed optimism about Munazza’s capabilities and the knowledge she would bring back to Pakistan.

Munazza Shaheen’s colleagues from different countries, including China, Japan, Korea, and New Zealand, acknowledged her achievement. In a statement, Munazza expressed her gratitude to her family, Taimur Hassan, President of APGC, Col. Zahid, Dr. Asma Shami (her mentor), and Brig. Sajjad Akram, Secretary of PGF.