Suspect wanted for stealing from cars in DHA arrested

The Boat Basin police arrested on Tuesday a suspect wanted in more than 40 cases of theft after an encounter.

According to an officer, a police team patrolling near the China Port area signalled a person to stop for checking, on which he started firing at the personnel. The police team returned the fire, injuring the suspect, who was then taken into custody.

The suspect was identified as Lal Mohammad and a .30 bore pistol was recovered from him. Police said that the initial investigation found that the suspect used to break into cars and steal valuables, especially in the Defence and Clifton areas.

Police added that they have obtained CCTV footage of some of these incidents, which clearly show the arrested suspect committing thefts. The suspect had allegedly stolen Rs3 lakh and a laptop after smashing window glass of a car parked in Clifton Block 4 recently. He was also wanted by the Airport and Gulshan-e-Iqbal police for similar crimes.

Fake Engine Oil

Meanwhile, the Keamari police claimed to have made a ‘big success’ against the fake oil mafia. An operation was conducted on the directions of SSP Kemari Arif Aslam Rao in Baldia Town No. 3, where a factory of fake engine oil and three warehouses were sealed, an officer said.

He added that fake engine oil was packaged in cans containing stickers and seals of imported brands at the factory, and then these cans were supplied across the country. He said that a huge quantity of oil and other materials used in the manufacturing of packings boxes as well as heavy machinery were recovered from the sealed places.

Police said that factories and warehouses belonged to two suspects named as Nadeem and Naveed. Further investigation was underway.