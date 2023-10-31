World bodies asked to stop Israeli bombing of Gaza

LAHORE: Punjab University (PU) Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood has demanded the world organisations immediately intervene and stop the Israeli bombing of Gaza where the blood of innocent children and Muslims is being shed.
He was addressing a rally organised by Punjab University Department of Film and Broadcasting Studies against Israeli brutality and to express solidarity with Palestinians. The rally was led by the chairperson of the department Prof Dr Lubna Zaheer.
Addressing the rally, Dr Khalid Mahmood said that wars had some principles. He said that Israel is an illegitimate state in the Arabian world. He said that the area of the Arabs should be given to the Arabs. He said that Israel’s illegal occupation of the region should come to an end.
