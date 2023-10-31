AI significance in healthcare highlighted

Khyber Medical University (KMU) interior building. — Khyber Medical University website

PESHAWAR: A seminar was organised by Khyber Medical University (KMU)’s Institute of Health Sciences in Islamabad to conclude Respiratory Care Week.

According to a press release, professionals, experts in respiratory therapy, healthcare professionals, representatives from Khyber Medical University and Shifa International Hospital, and students attended the event.

Speakers at the event focused on raising awareness about respiratory care and the role of artificial intelligence in healthcare.During the ceremony, several speakers, including Dr Ziaur Rahman, the president of the National Association of Respiratory Therapists, discussed the future of therapy and career counselling.

Participants learned about oxygen therapy, patient healthcare, and the significance of artificial intelligence in healthcare.Dr Ziaur Rahman stated: “Respiratory Care Week is a time for celebrating our profession’s achievements and providing education and inspiration. We are on the verge of an exciting era in healthcare, with AI poised to transform care delivery.”

The seminar also included a practical demonstration of basic life support, emphasising the importance of quick and effective responses in emergencies.Sheikh Atif Mahmood, Director of KMU-IHS Islamabad, lauded the organisers and speakers and stressed the need to introduce AI in regular classrooms and E-classrooms.Certificates of appreciation were distributed to the organisers, and honorary shields were awarded to the speakers for their contributions to respiratory therapy.