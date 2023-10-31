Concert marks 40 years of Pak-Korea ties

Korean Artists perform during Korea-Pakistan Friendship Concert ‘Harmony Unites’ in an event, celebrating the 40 years of diplomatic relations between Korea and Pakistan at PNCA on October 27, 2023. — APP

Islamabad: In a resounding celebration of 40 years of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and the Republic of Korea, the 2023 Korea-Pakistan Friendship Concert captivated audiences with a mesmerizing blend of cultures and melodies. Held at the Pakistan National Council of the Arts, this non-commercial, non-ticketed event opened its doors to the public, uniting people from diverse backgrounds in the spirit of harmony and shared cultural appreciation.

The event, meticulously organised by the Embassy of the Republic of Korea, witnessed the gracious presence of Muzaffar Ali Burki, the Joint Secretary from the National Heritage and Culture Division of the Government of Pakistan, who graced the occasion as the chief guest. Ambassadors and deputy heads from various embassies, alongside students, and faculty members from different universities, and the general public, came together in a powerful demonstration of the enduring friendship between the two nations.

The stage came alive with captivating performances by two Korean groups, 'LAON' and 'MOCCOJI,' who had journeyed from Korea to Pakistan. These virtuoso musicians masterfully fused traditional Korean folk music with a modern twist, bridging the gap between the old and the new. Adding a unique Pakistani flavor to the evening, the renowned music band 'Khumaariyan' and students from the NCA, Lahore, showcased their extraordinary talents, bringing the crowd to their feet in appreciation. Ambassador of Korea, in a heartwarming address, underscored the power of music and culture to unite people beyond geographical borders.