Maulana Tariq Jamil’s son ‘commits suicide’

Maulana Tariq Jamil with his son. — X/@CricketwithAnas

LAHORE/MULTAN: Renowned religious scholar Maulana Tariq Jamil’s son committed suicide at his house in Talamba, their native town in Punjab, claimed the police following an initial investigation of the incident on Sunday.



According to Multan’s Regional Police Officer (RPO) Captain (retd) Sohail Chaudhry, “The DPO [district police officer] has seen a CCTV footage that shows Asim Jamil committing suicide.”

He was of the view that Asim shot himself in the chest. The police officer also said that they were sending the footage for forensic analysis.

RPO Chaudhry further said that Asim was a psychiatric patient and had been under medication for many years. He took his own life with a 30-bore pistol, the RPO said, adding, “Asim asked his domestic help — Imran — to bring the pistol.”

Giving details of the tragedy, the police officer said that when Asim turned the muzzle of the gun towards his chest, the domestic help asked him not to do so.

“He married a girl of his choice but they later divorced,” the RPO added.

Earlier, the noted religious scholar took to X, formerly known as Twitter, and announced the death of his son, saying: “My son Asim Jamil passed away in Tulamba [Khanewal, Punjab] today.”

Earlier, Chaudhry said, “Asim died of a bullet wound.” Responding to a question, the police officer said that the police reached the site and were collecting information about the incident.

The RPO added that Asim received a bullet in his chest.

Meanwhile, Punjab Inspector General of Police Dr Usman Anwar has sought a detailed report in this regard from the Multan RPO.

A spokesperson of the Punjab police said that the IG has directed to ascertain the causes of Asim’s death in the light of evidence and the forensic report. The spokesperson further said that Khanewal DPO and other senior officials have reached the scene and evidence has been collected.

Grief and sorrow over the sudden death of Maulana Tariq Jamil’s son was deeply felt across the country and it prompted people from all walks of life to extend their condolences to the bereaved family during this difficult period.

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar expressed his deep grief and sorrow over the death of Asim Jameel.

Expressing his condolence, the prime minister prayed for the departed soul and for the bereaved family to bear the loss with equanimity, PM Office media wing said in a press release.

PML-N President and former prime minister Shehbaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz, Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani, National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, former prime minister Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani and Punjab Assembly Speaker Sibtain Khan also offered their condolences.