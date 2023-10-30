Four robbers killed, cop, two passers-by wounded in encounter

Karachi Police officials can be seen standing guard. — AFP/File

Four suspected robbers were killed, while a policeman and two passers-by wounded in a shootout in the Malir area on Sunday.

According to District Korangi SSP Hassan Sardar, an encounter between police and suspected robbers took place within the remits of the Saudabad police station, during which four suspects were shot dead. He added that a police constable, Hanif, and two citizens Barir Abbas and Zahid were also injured in the incident.

Following the encounter, the casualties were rushed to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre, where the suspected robbers were pronounced dead, and the injured persons were given emergency medical treatment.

During the search, police seized 32 stolen mobile phones, jewellery, cash, two motorcycles and weapons from the suspects, whose identities were not confirmed immediately.

The SSP said that four robbers were mugging citizens near Malir’s Shadman Town. Upon seeing police, they resorted to firing which hit a policeman and two passers-by. He added that as the police team returned fire, all the suspects were killed.

Saudabad SHO Ali Niazi said that after receiving information about the presence of street criminals in the area, the police team was patrolling the area when they encountered the suspects snatching mobiles phones from citizens.

Additional IG Karachi Khadim Hussain Rind announced commendation certificates (CC-I) as well as a basic salary bonus for the police personnel who killed the bandits.