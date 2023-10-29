Kashmiri diaspora holds global protests to observe Black Day

Activists of All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) hold a banner during a protest on the occasion of Black Day against India's landing of troops in Occupied Kashmir, outside Shama's gate in Islamabad on October 27, 2023. — Online

ISLAMABAD: On the occasion of Black Day, the Kashmiri diaspora organised massive protest demonstrations all across the world including New York, London, Brussels, Geneva, Paris and other influential world capitals to seek world attention for early and amicable settlement of the long-running dispute.

Pertinently, the call for holding public rallies was given by President Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Barrister Sultan Chaudhry. Addressing the protesters, the speakers stressed the need for early resolution of the lingering dispute and said that India’s prolonged military occupation poses an existential threat to the people of Kashmir.

Calling India a terrorist state, the speakers said that India under Modi’s authoritarian rule was fast emerging as a terrorist state. Referring to the killing of a Sikh leader by Indian agents in Canada and the involvement of its navy officials spying for Israel in Qatar, they said these incidents amply demonstrate India’s dodgy and destructive role in world affairs.

Highlighting the RSS-influenced regime’s anti-Kashmir agenda and its hostile policies towards minorities, they said that on the one hand, India was killing innocent Kashmiris in the IoK, while on the other it had ruthlessly persecuted religious minorities including Muslims, Sikhs and Dalits in India.

Lauding the Kashmiris’ undying spirit and their passion for freedom, they said that now India should realize the fact that it cannot crush the freedom spirit of the Kashmiri people with its military might.

Terming Kashmir as the oldest unresolved dispute pending on the UN agenda, the speakers said that it was high time that the world community should play its due role to help resolve the long-drawn conflict in line with the wishes and aspirations of the Kashmiri people.