Maryam’s birthday celebrated

PMLN organisers during a birthday party of their chief organiser Maryam Nawaz on October 28, 2023. — Facebook/PML(N)

LAHORE: PMLN organised various cake-cutting ceremonies to celebrate Maryam Nawaz's birthday here on Saturday. A ceremony was organised in Valencia Town on behalf of President PMLN Lahore Saiful Mlook Khokhar while a birthday cake of Ms Maryam Nawaz was cut by the Minority Coordinator of Lahore Division in the central secretariat of PMLN. PMLN Minority wing also announced holding a big meeting in Lahore soon in honour of party leader Nawaz Sharif. Minority wing officials and coordinators participated in the ceremony.