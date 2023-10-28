False witness should be sent to jail, says CJP

Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa presides the televised full court hearing on September 18, 2023, in this still taken from a video. — YouTube/PTV News Live

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa observed on Friday that a false witness should be sent to jail, and legal arguments, not movie dialogues, should be presented to the court.

The CJP gave these remarks while hearing two cases at the Supreme Court.

A three-member bench, comprising Chief Justice Isa, Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Amin-Ud-Din Khan, heard an application moved by a citizen, Syed Ghulam Abbas Shah, against a member of the Board of Revenue, Lahore, among others.

During the hearing, the CJP commented that it ill behoves a lawyer to say that they did not get justice from the court. Such statements may be given in movies, but not in courts, he added.

He said that if the court started taking up cases without scrutiny, then the backlog would never finish. The bench rejected the application, terming it non-maintainable.

During a hearing in another case, the CJP said the matter pertained to a sale on alleged verbal agreement, which was very difficult to prove. He mentioned a Quranic verse that advocated for documentation of any transactions. He said the holy Quran called for documenting transactions when people did not know how to read and write.

He remarked that a false witness should be sent to jail. He lamented that people were very much inclined to kill others on the streets in the name of religion, but they were not willing to implement Quran and Sunnah teachings in their daily lives.