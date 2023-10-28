FIA closes inquiry against Sabir Hameed Mitthu

Sabir Hameed (also known as Mithu). Facebbok/ umair.imran.5

ISLAMABAD: FIA has closed an inquiry against a well-known businessman, Sabir Hameed (also known as Mithu), of Lahore as no evidence in support of allegations leveled against him by his opponents was found.

Sabir Hameed is also associated with a big property business. He appeared before the FIA investigators and provided them all the documents, including tax returns till the financial year 2022, bank statements, details of domestic and details of foreign property, vehicles, off-shore companies etc, sought by the FIA.

Sources close to him said that former Army Chief General (R) Qamar Javed Bajwa’s close relative Sabir Hameed Mithu was summoned by FIA for the first time on October 23. They said Sabir Hameed Mithu is a hardworking Pakistani who does transparent business but his rivals levelled baseless allegation against him to vilify him. The FIA team conducted an in-depth inquiry and found the allegations baseless, they added.