JI leader seeks support for Palestine cause

Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) senior leader and Senator Mushtaq Ahmad Khan addressing the rally held to express solidarity with the people of Palestine. Facebook/ MushtaqAhmadKhanOfficial

TAKHT BHAI: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) senior leader and Senator Mushtaq Ahmad Khan on Friday said that the entire Muslim world should unite and extend support to the people of Palestine, who were facing Israeli aggression.

He was addressing the participants of a rally staged at Takkar Chowk in Takht Bhai city to express solidarity with the people of Palestine. He said that the Zionist regime was perpetrating atrocities against defenseless Palestinians.

The JI leader said that the Muslim world should come up with a clear stance and extend support to the people of Palestine facing Israeli aggression. He said that the Al-Khidmat Foundation had dispatched relief goods worth millions of rupees for the people of Gaza, which was facing the shortage of fuel, food and medicines after the Israeli bombardment.

Senator Mushtaq Ahmad urged the people to generously donate for the people of Palestine so that they could be provided with relief. He said that Israel had imposed a total siege on Gaza which was facing the shortage of food, medicines and fuel.