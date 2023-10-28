SCCI to up links with Greater Birmingham Chambers of Commerce

A front view of the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI). sccip.com.pk/

PESHAWAR: Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) and Greater Birmingham Chambers of Commerce (GBCC), England, have agreed to collaborate for the good of the business community.

The understanding was reached when GBCC newly-elected President Dr Nasir Awan met SCCI President Fuad Ishaq at the Chamber’s House here on Friday. A press release said both the chambers had already signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) aimed at improving trade and economic links and to facilitate the business community through joint initiatives and programmes.

The heads of both the chambers during the latest meeting discussed the ways to improve the mutual business ties and explore opportunities for the businessmen from both countries. The SCCI chief briefed the GBCC head on the working of his chamber and said that rising membership showed the trust of the business community in the chamber performance. Fuad Ishaq said measures were needed for the promotion of foreign investment in the country. “A conducive environment should be provided for local and foreign investors is at the top,” he elaborated.

He advocated for special incentives and facilities to the foreign investors, asking the government and the relevant authorities to take tangible steps to enhance the demand for Pakistani products in the United Kingdom and European Union markets.

“KP is a lucrative destination for local as well as foreign investment wherein ample opportunities are available to make investment in natural deposits, like mining, oil, gas marble and other potentials,” he explained.