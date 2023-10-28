WB lauds environmental efforts of Dept of Industries

Ehsan Bhutta Secretary ICI&SD Punjab /Chairperson TEVTA , Abdul Ghafoor Malik President SCCI, and DC Adnan Awan are visiting stalls at TEVTA Job Fair at local Hall on August 12, 2023. APP.

LAHORE:Secretary Industry and Trade Ehsan Bhutta had a meeting with the delegation of the World Bank at the Tevta Secretariat on Friday.

The Punjab Green Development Programme, air quality management, air pollution and control of environmental pollution were discussed during the meeting. The delegation of the World Bank appreciated the efforts of the Department of Industries for controlling pollution. While talking to the World Bank delegation, Ehsan Bhutta said that by using technology, it was decided to provide funding to industries on easy terms and to include more sectors, together with the World Bank to solve environmental problems. MD of Punjab Small Industrial Corporation Asim Javed proposed to increase the scope of Punjab Green Development Programme to control the increasing air pollution in Punjab.

Chris Warner, Mrs Ahad Yusuf from the World Bank, MD PESIC Asim Javed, Additional Secretary Commerce Zohaib Mushtaq Senior Economic Adviser Javed Iqbal and other relevant officers attended the meeting.