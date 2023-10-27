Rangers silence Indian guns at Working Boundary

Pakistan Army stands gaurd at a border. — AFP/File

SIALKOT/ISLAMABAD/NEW DEHLI: Indian border Security Force (BSF) on Thursday resorted to unprovoked firing and shelling of Pakistani villages and Chenab Rangers check posts in the Charwa sector along the Working Boundary, reports Jang correspondent from Sialkot.

Chenab Rangers effectively responded and silenced the Indian guns. There are no reports of any loss of life or property.

Meanwhile, shocked by pronouncement of death sentence to its former India naval officers by Qatar, India has resorted to levelling baseless allegations against Pakistan.

Observers term the Indian claims of infiltration by fighters and aggression by Pakistan a bid to divert world’s attention from penalisation of its military officials by an Arab country.

A Pakistani military spokesperson on Thursday stated that Indian accusation of Pakistan Rangers starting “unprovoked firing” is a “complete fabrication.”

Earlier on Thursday, the Indian occupation army in the Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) claimed to have killed five suspected fighters were killed Thursday in a gun battle with troops.

Later in the day, India´s Border Security Force (BSF) reported an exchange of gunfire, accusing Pakistani border troops of starting “unprovoked firing.”

The skirmish began earlier on Thursday near the Line of Control, the Indian army´s Chinar Corps said on X, formerly Twitter.

The Chinar Corps, which is posted in the disputed region, alleged that those killed belonged to the Lashkar-e-Taiba. The army claimed “an infiltration bid” had been “foiled by alert troops” in the Kupwara area of Kashmir, and that troops had seized assault rifles.