Parties commit to uphold girls education reforms in manifestos

This picture shows girls attending a class in Mingora, a town in Swat Valley, Pakistan. — AFP/File

PESHAWAR: The political parties from KP have committed to upholding the girls education reform agenda in light of the next general elections in the country.

The commitment was made at a consultative workshop organized by civil society organizations, Blue Veins and Society for Access to Quality Education.

The workshop brought together representatives from Awami National Party (ANP), Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), Pakistan Muslim League (PMLN), Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUIF), Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (P), Jamaat-e-Islami, and Mazdoor Kisan Party to discuss the future of education, particularly girls education, in KP and beyond.

The event saw CSO representatives and media personnel as well. The participants gave opinions on the issue and education reform, the status of education in KP, and the role of political parties in improving the state of girls education.The discussants underscored the urgent need for a comprehensive educational framework that prioritizes accessibility, especially for girls, and addresses the systemic challenges within the existing infrastructure.

Professor Ibrahim, the JI naib ameer, emphasized the transformative power of education. He said education would push us toward prosperity. “We must renew our commitment, especially towards our girls, our policies should reflect this understanding as we seek to bridge disparities,” he explained.

Asif Iqbal Daudzai, a former minister from JUIF, said his party understands the urgent need to assimilate modern standards in our educational manifesto, ensuring a promising future to every child.

Shazia Tehmas, a former PPP MPA said education was the cornerstone of social, economic, and political development.She said our girls needed to walk through school doors knowing that they were receiving the best we can offer.

Zehra Arshad, an education rights activist who heads Access to Quality Education organization, said the gathering of political minds offered a beacon of hope, adding the promises must be materialised into a policy when these parties are in power.

Later, a charter of demand was presented to the political parties which underlined the pressing educational issues, spotlighted essential areas which required immediate intervention and commitment from the political leadership.

It made several key demands, emphasizing a paradigm shift in policy-making and implementation.A focus was sought on urgent measures, including the increase in public spending on education, ensuring equitable access, especially for girls and marginalised communities, improving the quality of education and learning outcomes, ensuring safe and secure educational environments, and strengthening accountability and reform mechanisms in the educational governance structure.