Peace journalism workshop concludes

People can be seen interacting with each other during the 3-day peace journalism workshop “Essential debates in peace, balance and harmony in Pakistani journalism: An inclusive approach to audience well-being and survival as mainstream journalists” at the Forman Christian College on October 24, 2023. — Facebook/Forman Christian College

LAHORE: A three-day peace journalism workshop “Essential debates in peace, balance and harmony in Pakistani journalism: An inclusive approach to audience well being and survival as mainstream journalists” concluded at the Forman Christian College (A Chartered University) here on Thursday.

Organised by the Faculty of Humanities of the FCCU in collaboration with Journalism & Media International Center (JMIC), OsloMet – Oslo Metropolitan University, Norway, the workshop was attended by various academicians, postgraduate students, and journalists from all over Pakistan and abroad. It was moderated by Syed M Saqib, Assistant Professor of Mass Communication. Dr Altaf Ullah Khan, Dean of Humanities at FCCU inaugurated the workshop and gave a keynote speech which was followed by a signing of an MoU for the ICA Regional Conference on Climate Communication by Dr Firasat Jabeen, HOD Department of Mass Communication.

On the concluding day, Ms Ayesha Ashfaq, Chairperson, Department of Development Communication, University of the Punjab, talked about building peace through development journalism. Dr Anam Muzamill, Assistant Professor of Mass Communication, FCCU, spoke on emerging technologies including AI and journalism's future. Moreover, Ms Asma Basharat, Lecturer at Department of Computer Science, FCCU shared the impacts of technology on journalism including AI imaging, lip synthesis and voice cloning.

Finally, Dr Rehman Ullah, Chairperson, Department of Journalism and Mass Communication, Kohat University of Science and Technology (KUST) Kohat presented on mapping the way forward through ethical reporting in peace journalism for traumatic incidents.

The closing ceremony on the final day was inaugurated by Dr Altaf Ullah Khan, Dr Jonathan Addleton (Rector, FCCU) and Dr Douglas Trimble (Vice Rector, FCCU). After a concluding speech by all the speakers, certificates were distributed among the participants.