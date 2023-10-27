IG inquires after DIG

Inspector General Police Punjab Dr Usman Anwar (right) visited DIG Operations Lahore Ali Nasir Rizvi after his eye operation in Services Hospital on October 26, 2023. — Facebook/Punjab Police Pakistan

LAHORE: Inspector General Police Punjab (IGP) Dr Usman Anwar visited DIG Operations Lahore Ali Nasir Rizvi after his eye operation in Services Hospital. He inquired after the health and well-being of DIG Operations, presented him a bouquet and prayed for his speedy recovery.

Injured cops given medical funds

IG Dr Usman Anwar has approved more medical funds for the police. Injured Constable Jahanzaib of Rawalpindi was given Rs5 lakh for medical expenses, injured Constable Zafar Iqbal and Constable Muhammad Haroon Afzal were given Rs3 lakh each for medical expenses. Sarfraz Ahmed constable from Sargodha police was given Rs2 lakh for treatment. Injured Constable Ghulam Murtaza and Head Constable Babar Ali Shah were given Rs1 lakh each for medical expenses. These Ghazi officers and officials were seriously injured in encounters with the criminals while on duty.

Tahaffuz Markaz performance reviewed

Dr Usman Anwar chaired a meeting to review the performance of the Tahaffuz Markaz at the Central Police Office.