WMA voices concern over Dr Yasmin’s detention

Dr Yasmin Rashid speaks during a party meeting in this picture released on May 4, 2023. — Facebook/Dr. Yasmin Rashid

LAHORE: The World Medical Association (WMA) has written a letter to Pakistan expressing its concern that Dr Yasmin Rashid being under detention for expressing an opinion.

“Such denial of liberty constitutes a violation of the freedom of speech, a fundamental human right, enshrined in article 19 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights,” says Dr Lujain Al-Qodmani, President World Medical Association, in an open letter to President Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar, Khalil Francis, Minister of Human Rights, Nadeem Jan, Minister of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination.

The World Medical Association draws government’s attention to the critical situation of Dr Yasmin Rashid. Dr Yasmin Rashid has dedicated her life to serving the people of Pakistan through her medical expertise.

She has a track record for her good work in healthcare, including WHO acknowledgement for her work during the Covid-19 pandemic. Dr Yasmin Rashid was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2020 and was undergoing a lengthy treatment before her arrest. We are informed that the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) has allowed her to undergo cancer-related treatment while in detention.

“We call on you to drop all charges against Dr Yasmin Rashid related to her freedom of expression and to deliver justice fairly and impartially in compliance with the fair trial rules, guaranteed by the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights that Pakistan has ratified in 2010,” President of World Medical Association calls upon Pakistan.