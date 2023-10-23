CM for timely completion of Gujranwala Motorway Link Road Project

Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi while visiting a government facility in Lahore, in this still taken from a video released on October 11, 2023. — X/@MohsinnaqviC42

GUJRANWALA: Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Sunday visited Gujranwala and inspected the Gujranwala Motorway Link Road Project.

Speaking on the occasion, the CM gave the deadline of December 25 to open Gujranwala Motorway Link Road for traffic. He directed the departments concerned to speed up the work on the project and said that high construction standards should be ensured in the project.