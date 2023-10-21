Khubaib Foundation launches Pakistan Aids Convoy for oppressed Palestinians. AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Khubaib Foundation Nadeem Ahmad Khan has announced launching Pakistan Aids Convoy to Gaza for the aid of the oppressed Palestinians saying that the Al Aqsa Mosque is calling for aid as millions of lives have been subjected to severe crisis due to the ongoing Israeli aggression, innocent Palestinian children, women and elderly citizens are deprived of basic human needs.

“Khubaib Foundation will send 100 containers of relief goods to Palestine from Pakistan. Pakistan’s businessmen, scholars, lawyers, students and civil society are giving donations,” said Chairman Khabib Nadeem Ahmad Khan at “Meet the Press” at the National Press Club (NPC) here Friday.

Nadeem Khan said in ten days, more than four thousand people have been martyred, the Israeli army is attacking hospitals, mosques, and civilian homes, which is against any law and regulation, and no religion and law allows this.

Khabib Foundation Chairman Nadeem Ahmed Khan further said that the news coming from Gaza is very alarming and Israel has violated international laws, this cruelty and brutality cannot be accepted. He said Pakistan is starting an aid convoy for Gaza to help the oppressed, helpless and poor Palestinians. He said people of every religion are against this cruelty, and they will gather together with the Muslims of Palestine on every platform. “We have to liberate Al Aqsa Mosque together, we have to help our Palestine together and will also write letters to the United Nations on behalf of Pakistan,” he said.

Nadeem Khan said the purpose of starting the aid Convoy was to mobilize the entire Pakistani nation to help their Muslim Palestinian brothers. “Our website has all the information in this regard,” he said,

“At this time due to the one-sided reporting of the Western media, the correct information has not reached the world, therefore, in collaboration with PFUJ and National Press Club, they are establishing a newsroom for the awareness of the facts and Pakistani journalists will be taken to this area to provide awareness of the actual situation in Gaza.”

On this occasion, PFUJ President Afzal Butt said that access to Gaza will be ensured for media teams in collaboration with Khubaib Foundation so that the world can get information about the real situation in Palestine.

President National Press Club Anwar Raza said that a newsroom will be established to reveal Israeli war crimes to the world, while PFUJ and NPC will make joint efforts with Khubaib Foundation to supply food and medicines.