‘PCG committed to combating smuggling of humans, narcotics’

The Pakistan Coast Guards (PCG) remain steadfast in their commitment to effectively fulfil their responsibilities, combating narcotics, prohibited items, and human smuggling along Pakistan's coastline.

They carry out their professional duties diligently, preventing all forms of smuggling and benefiting the national exchequer, as stated in a press release by a PCG spokesperson on Friday.

Despite their dedication, certain individuals with vested interests hinder the PCGs in executing their responsibilities effectively. These individuals use the names of various unidentified transport organisations, but the PCGs remain resolute in rejecting the propaganda of smuggling networks and upholding their legal duties, he said.

In the course of fulfilling their duties, the PCGs had undertaken a series of recent operations to counter smuggling. An operation targeting illegal diesel smuggling between Hub and Naka Khari resulted in the seizure of 19 trucks, with legal proceedings initiated. In a separate operation, the PCG apprehended 20 individuals and seized 645,000 litres of Iranian diesel from trucks and passenger coaches at checkpoints in Windar, Balochistan, and other locations.

A raid in the Pishukan area of Gwadar, Balochistan, led to the confiscation of 280 kilograms of hashish, along with 833 kg of high-grade hashish and 42 kg of ice from a speedboat. In various operations, the PCG seized 80,417 kg of charas, 24,163 packets of Indian gutka, and various items from concealed compartments in passenger coaches.

During a search at the Super Highway checkpoint in Karachi, 274 smuggled mobile phones were recovered from a passenger coach. In Jiwani and Kund Malir, Gwadar, the PCG apprehended 294 individuals attempting to leave the country illegally. After initial investigations, all detained individuals were handed over to the Federal Investigation Agency.

The PCGs had taken custody of all seized narcotics, diesel, and items and initiated legal proceedings. The estimated value of these seized items runs into millions of rupees. The PCGs reiterated their commitment to continued, indiscriminate legal actions in the future, aiming to safeguard the homeland from smuggling. They pledge to utilise all available means effectively to achieve this goal, as affirmed by the spokesperson.