Driver dies, 16 students injured in road mishap

A representational image showing a police line. — Unsplash/File

MINGORA: The driver of a car was killed and 16 students of a private school sustained injuries in a collision between the vehicles on Bypass Road in Matta in Swat district on Thursday.

According to Rescue 1122 officials, a car and a van carrying the students of a private school collided on Bypass Road in Matta.As a result, the driver of the car identified as Mian Ahmad died on the spot while 16 students sustained injuries.Soon after the accident, the Rescue 1122 teams and ambulances rushed to the spot and shifted the dead and injured to the hospital in Matta.