Seminar on wheat cultivation held in Wana

WANA: The Wana Welfare Association (Wawa), in collaboration with the Agriculture Department, organised a seminar on wheat cultivation here on Thursday.

The event took place at the Government High School, Wana in Lower South Waziristan tribal district.In attendance were a significant number of participants, including Additional Deputy Commissioner (F&P) Kashmir Khan, Agriculture Extension Officers Habib Ur Rahman and Noor Islam, Research Officer Aslam Noor and local farmers.

During the seminar, Aslam Noor provided insights into wheat breeding methods and the various types of certified seeds.On the occasion, Kashmir Khan informed the farmers about the importance of wheat cultivation and commended WAWA for hosting the informative event.

Habib Ur Rahman encouraged landowners to ensure timely wheat cultivation and stressed the need for growers to seek guidance from the Department of Agriculture. “Guidance will ensure that the hard work doesn’t go to waste,” he said.

He further said that the Department of Agriculture was committed to assisting farmers and the general public.In closing, Wawa president Rahmatullah expressed gratitude to all the officers, tribal elders, and farmers for their participation.Farmers who attended the seminar appreciated the association, which they said had been rendering services for the welfare of the local population.