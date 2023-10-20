Child killed in Hangu roof collapse

HANGU: A child was killed when the roof of a house caved in in Mohallah Dhobiyan in Tall on Thursday. Local residents said that the mud-thatched house of one Latif Zaman had weakened by the recent rains, which collapsed all of a sudden, burying his three-year-old son Zeeshanullah under the debris alive.
