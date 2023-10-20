Two held for involvement in gutka business

Police stand guard at a commercial market area in Karachi. — AFP/File

The SITE-B police station on Thursday arrested two suspects in as many raids for their alleged involvement in gutka and mawa business and supply of betel nuts.

According to police, a suspect identified as Waqas was arrested in one of the raids and 300 packets of Indian gutka were seized from his possession. In the other raid, a suspect, Javed, was arrested. He was allegedly involved in the supply of betel nuts. A total of 30 kilogrammes of betel nuts were seized from his possession. Police also impounded his motorcycle that was used for the supply of betel nuts. Cases against both suspects were registered and further investigations are under way.