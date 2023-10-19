Non-bailable warrant for Capt Safdar issued

PMLN leader Captain (R) Muhammad Safdar during a visit to a shrine on May 19, 2023. — Facebook/Capt (R) Muhammad Safdar Awan [Official]

GUJRANWALA: A local court on Wednesday issued a nonbailable warrant for PMLN leader Captain (R) Muhammad Safdar in hate, incitement and threatening speech case.

The case was registered against Captain (R) Safdar in the Satellite Town Police Station on October 3, 2020. Judge Faisal ul Islam heard the case and issued nonbailable warrant for Captain Retired Muhammad Safdar for not appearing before the court.

The judge ordered the police to arrest Captain (R) Safdar and produce him before the court on October 24.