Non-bailable warrant for Capt Safdar issued

GUJRANWALA: A local court on Wednesday issued a nonbailable warrant for PMLN leader Captain (R) Muhammad Safdar in hate, incitement and threatening speech case.
The case was registered against Captain (R) Safdar in the Satellite Town Police Station on October 3, 2020. Judge Faisal ul Islam heard the case and issued nonbailable warrant for Captain Retired Muhammad Safdar for not appearing before the court.
The judge ordered the police to arrest Captain (R) Safdar and produce him before the court on October 24.
Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority Chairman Mirza Saleem Baig while speaking in a public event on August...
Lahore High Court building can be seen. — AFP/FileLAHORE: Lahore High Court has issued notice to the respondents...
A worker can be seen working on an electricity pole. — AFP/FileMARDAN: Federal Secretary for Power, Rashid Mahmood...
Jamaat-e-Islami chief Sirajul Haq while delivering a speech during a workers convention held at the...
Former Foreign Minister Shah and PTI VC Mahmood Qureshi speaking during a press conference in Islamabad. —...
Former Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar. — APP/FileMULTAN: The Multan Bench of Lahore High Court adjourned the...