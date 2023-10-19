ATC restores Qureshi’s bail in cipher case

ISLAMABAD: The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) Wednesday restored the bails of PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi, which were earlier dismissed over no-show.
Advocate Ali Bukhari appeared before Judge Abul Hasnat Zulqarnain on behalf of Qureshi.
Two bails of the PTI leader against terrorism cases registered by the Khanna police station were earlier dismissed over non-compliance.
Now the final arguments would be heard on October 20. Qureshi is set to be indicted in the cipher case on October 23. He was arrested by the FIA in connection with the ongoing investigation into the missing of the cipher from the possession of the PTI Chairman Imran Khan.
WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden urgently requested Friday military aid for Ukraine and Israel in a massive $106...
PESHAWAR: A station house officer was critically wounded when two police stations were attacked in Dera Ismail Khan...
ISLAMABAD/ LAHORE: The Pakistan Peoples Party Friday alleged the caretaker government was acting as a...
Islamabad: A functional Council of Common Interests with its rules of business, consistent National Finance...
PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has decided to make the provincial capital as loadshedding-free model city...
LAHORE: The Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited on Friday continued raids in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad,...