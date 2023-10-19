ATC restores Qureshi’s bail in cipher case

Former Foreign Minister Shah and PTI VC Mahmood Qureshi speaking during a press conference in Islamabad. — AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) Wednesday restored the bails of PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi, which were earlier dismissed over no-show.



Advocate Ali Bukhari appeared before Judge Abul Hasnat Zulqarnain on behalf of Qureshi.

Two bails of the PTI leader against terrorism cases registered by the Khanna police station were earlier dismissed over non-compliance.

Now the final arguments would be heard on October 20. Qureshi is set to be indicted in the cipher case on October 23. He was arrested by the FIA in connection with the ongoing investigation into the missing of the cipher from the possession of the PTI Chairman Imran Khan.