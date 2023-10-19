Teachers among 200 booked in Bahawalpur

Police officials can be seen standing. — AFP/File

BAHAWALPUR: The Cantt police on Wednesday registered an FIR against approximately 200 individuals, including seven nominated teachers, lecturers, professors, APCA leaders, and government employees.

They have been charged under 16-MPO and Section 341 of the PPC for blocking traffic outside Farid Gate during their protest. The FIR was filed on a complaint by SHO PS Cantt Inspector Raisur Rehman. Notably, the FIR includes names of Teachers Union Bahawalpur Division Chairman Abdul Sattar, Prof Dr M Afzal Abid from PPLA, as well as building department employees Attaullah, M Afzal, Ch Shakil, Akber Nasir, and APCA Divisional President Malik Riaz. Earlier, thousands of protesters, comprising teachers, including female teachers, lecturers, professors, APCA leaders, and members, had been demonstrating for eight consecutive days against the privatisation of government schools and changes in pension rules. Their protest involved a sit-in outside the Farid Gate.