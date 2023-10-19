Rind rejects rumours of threat to city’s peace

Karachi police chief Khadim Hussain Rind while speaking to junior officers in Garden HQ South Karachi on October 7, 2023. — Instagram/@karachipoliceofficial

Karachi police chief Khadim Hussain Rind has rejected rumours about a group of armed men roaming in cars in different parts of the city with lethal weapons in a bid to develop scare among the people, saying there is no such information and this news is fabricated.

Officials said on Wednesday Additional IG Rind had taken strong notice of false news reports circulating on social media. Linking the fabricated news to the current situation is a nefarious tactic of miscreants, and the public should not pay attention to such rumours, he said, adding that under a strategy, the police and other law enforcement agencies were taking all steps in collaboration to keep complete control over the law and order situation at the provincial level, especially in Karachi.

The police chief appealed to the public not to take into account such fabricated news by miscreants. The police and military forces were ensuring their individual and collective roles side by side to control the law and order situation, he said.

Rind warned that strict legal action would be taken against the elements that wanted to disturb law and order and spread panic among the citizens through such baseless reports or footage.

These fabricated reports say that unidentified people are coming from different places, and they have been seen by many people. These people are appearing to be non-locals and are seen roaming around with weapons from time to time in a number of areas of the city.