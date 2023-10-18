Minister meets PTI’s Shafqat Mahmood

Federal Minister Murtaza Solangi. — APP/File

LAHORE: Federal Minister Murtaza Solangi held a meeting with PTI’s senior leader Shafqat Mehmood on Tuesday.

According to PTI’s media wing, the meeting, held at the residence of Shafqat Mehmood, discussed core issues, including free, transparent general elections, involving political parties in the consultation process on upcoming polls and the role of the caretaker government in the smooth transfer of power to the next coming government. “The meeting also discussed the probability and significance concerning national reconciliation, harmony amongst political forces, a level playing

field for all parties in electioneering, and a fair trial for the detained leadership and political workers.” On the other hand, the PTI leader said he laid stress on the importance of a level playing field for the political parties in the upcoming general elections and asserted that polls without merit and transparency would not be accepted by the masses and would lose credibility. Shafqat also said the PTI was ready to extend full cooperation for the holding of free, fair and transparent elections by the law and Constitution.

In a related development, Federal Caretaker Minister for Information Murtaza Solangi clarified that his meeting with PTI’s Shafqat Mahmood in Lahore was “just a meeting of old friends.”In his statement, Solangi said, “I went to Lahore and I met Shafqat as an old friend off camera and clearly conveyed that it was just a meeting of old friends.

I meet people from all walks of life and people from different political parties and there was no politics involved in it.”