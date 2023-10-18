Call for helpline to contain harassment cases at varsities

The Silver Jubilee gate of the University of Karachi. — Geo.tv/Files

A helpline against harassment should be established for students in all universities across the country, said human rights lawyer Zia Awan during a seminar at the University of Karachi (KU) on Tuesday.

Awan also suggested that training workshops for students, teachers and the administration be organised on the issue of harassment so that they could learn how to handle and report such situations and incidents.

The seminar ‘Increasing Harassment in Educational Institutions: Challenges and Solutions’ was organised by the KU’s Centre for Excellence for Women Studies at the Chinese Teachers Memorial Auditorium (formerly Arts Auditorium).