Officials ordered to collect Afghan refugees data

PESHAWAR: The administration has directed relevant departments to collect data of Afghan refugees and other immigrants in all the five districts of the Peshawar division.
Chairing a meeting here on Monday, Peshawar Commissioner Division Muhammad Zubair ordered the administrations of the five districts to collect data of Afghan refugees and nationals of other countries in the division by October 31. The officials were directed to constitute committees at the police station level for the data collection.
They were also directed to collect data about the Afghan nationals’ properties in Peshawar division.The relevant departments were asked to nominate a focal person within 24 hours.The meeting also decided to establish makeshift camps in Azakhel and Old Haji Camp for foreign nationals coming from Punjab and other places in the country.
The administration of the Peshawar district was directed to prepare a report about the arrangements in 24 hours. The officials were instructed to upload the data about the illegal immigrants on the provincial government app on a daily basis.
