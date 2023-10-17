UET holds moot on Breast Cancer Awareness

University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Lahore entrance can be seen in this picture. — UET Lahore

LAHORE:Zimal, society of female students at University of Engineering and Technology (UET), in collaboration with Pink Ribbon organisation, arranged a seminar on Breast Cancer Awareness in the varsity on Monday.

UET Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Habib-Ur-Rehman was the chief guest on the occasion. Advisor to Zimal Society Prof Dr Rehana Sharif, other officials and a large number of female students and staff attended the moot.

Dr Maira Dastgir, a medical professional of Breast Cancer Awareness initiative campaigns from Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital delivered a lecture on the awareness of breast cancer. She highlighted the wide spread of breast cancer in females of the country with the ratio of 9:1.

She emphasised the need to create awareness regarding the early signs and symptoms of breast cancer. Ms Fariha Faisal from Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital, a cancer survivor, also shared her story as a cancer patient whofought this disease with confidence and resilience.