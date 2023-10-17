 
Tuesday October 17, 2023
Home > Lahore

UET holds moot on Breast Cancer Awareness

Advisor to Zimal Society Prof Dr Sharif, other officials and large number of female students and staff attended moot

By Our Correspondent
October 17, 2023
University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Lahore entrance can be seen in this picture. — UET Lahore
LAHORE:Zimal, society of female students at University of Engineering and Technology (UET), in collaboration with Pink Ribbon organisation, arranged a seminar on Breast Cancer Awareness in the varsity on Monday.

UET Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Habib-Ur-Rehman was the chief guest on the occasion. Advisor to Zimal Society Prof Dr Rehana Sharif, other officials and a large number of female students and staff attended the moot. 

Dr Maira Dastgir, a medical professional of Breast Cancer Awareness initiative campaigns from Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital delivered a lecture on the awareness of breast cancer. She highlighted the wide spread of breast cancer in females of the country with the ratio of 9:1. 

She emphasised the need to create awareness regarding the early signs and symptoms of breast cancer. Ms Fariha Faisal from Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital, a cancer survivor, also shared her story as a cancer patient whofought this disease with confidence and resilience.