‘The Penwith Portfolio’ showcases works of 12 renowned British modernists

The VM Art Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring a remarkable selection of original prints by 12 renowned British modernists. Titled ‘The Penwith Portfolio’, the show will run at the gallery until October 28.

According to the gallery’s exhibition catalogue, the Penwith Society of Arts (PSA) was founded in 1949 in St Ives, Cornwall, UK, by abstract artists who separated from the more conservative St Ives School. The society provided a platform for artists to challenge traditional boundaries and explore innovative approaches to art-making.

The Penwith Portfolio was created in 1973 under the expert supervision of Stanley Jones at Curwen Press in London. It represents a unique collaboration between these esteemed artists and the PSA.

In August 1971, the PSA acquired a subterranean car park adjacent to their gallery. The goal was to transform this space into a “permanent” exhibition showcasing prominent British modernists associated with St Ives, Cornwall.

To fund the extensive conversion of the car park, the society organised various fundraising efforts, including the creation of the Penwith Portfolio. Comprising 11 lithographs and one screen-print, the portfolio features exquisite artworks that exemplify these artists’ remarkable talent and innovation.

The artists

Robert Adams (May 29, 1917 — March 4, 1984) was a prominent figure among the British modernists and a PSA member. Adams was a highly acclaimed sculptor known for his abstract and expressive sculptures.

He incorporated organic forms, textures and found objects into his sculptures, creating a harmonious blend between the human-made and the natural world. He experimented with materials like welded steel sheets, bronze and stainless steel.

His ‘Screen Form’ in the Penwith Portfolio showcases his distinctive approach to form and composition in a two-dimensional format. It is characterised by clean lines, and a sense of balance and harmony. The composition exudes a sense of solidity and stability.

Alan Davie (September 28, 1920 — April 5, 2014) was a Scottish painter and musician who significantly contributed to the abstract expressionist movement. Known for his vibrant and energetic style, Davie’s work reflects a deep interest in mythology, symbolism and the subconscious.

His art combines bold brushstrokes, intricate patterns and a rich palette of colours to create visually dynamic and emotionally charged compositions. He explored the tension between form and freedom throughout his career, creating works filled with symbols, signs and gestures, inviting viewers to decode their meanings.

His ‘Bird Through The Wall’ in the Penwith Portfolio exemplifies his ability to create visually captivating pieces that invite viewers to interpret and engage with his intricate narratives. His art is a testament to his enduring influence and contribution to the world of abstract expressionism.

Merlyn Evans (1910 — 1973) was a prominent British modernist artist whose contributions to sculpture, painting and printmaking left a lasting impact. Hailing from St Ives, Cornwall, Evans exhibited a unique blend of organic and geometric aesthetics in his works.

His lithograph ‘St Ives Beach’ in the Penwith Portfolio offers a glimpse into his ability to translate his sculptural sensibilities onto two-dimensional art. He utilises the dynamic textures and tonal variations inherent to lithography to capture the essence of the beach.

Duncan Grant (January 21, 1885 — May 8, 1978) was a British post-impressionist painter and designer who played a vital role in developing modernism in Scotland and Britain. Known for his bold use of colour and innovative compositions, Grant’s work encompassed various mediums, including lithography.

His involvement with the influential Bloomsbury Group further shaped his artistic vision. His lithographic print ‘Interior’ features bold colours, intricate patterns and a unique sense of perspective. He invites viewers into a whimsical and dreamlike space.

Barbara Hepworth (January 10, 1903 — May 20, 1975) was a leading figure of British modernism in the 20th century and a founding member of the PSA. Barbara was an extraordinary sculptor known for her innovative and abstract works.

With a career spanning several decades, her art often explored the relationship between form, space and nature. Her sculptures, characterised by organic shapes and smooth surfaces, exuded a sense of grace and harmony. Her profound connection to her Cornish roots and the surrounding landscape heavily influenced her creations.

Through her art, she challenged traditional notions of sculpture, pushing boundaries and creating a captivating dialogue between the artwork and the viewer. Her lithograph ‘Moon Landscape’ in the Penwith Portfolio shows her trademark abstract, organic forms, and a thoughtful exploration of space and form within the print.

George Peter Lanyon (February 8, 1918 — August 31, 1964) was an important figure in British modernism in the 20th century and a founding member of the PSA. Considered one of the most influential artists in post-war Britain, Lanyon’s body of work significantly reevaluates modernism in painting.

His unique style blended abstract concepts with innovative perspectives on landscape and the human form. In the Penwith Portfolio, his ‘The Returned Seaman’ stands out as a testament to his artistic vision. His artistic journey encompassed various movements, from constructivism to abstract expressionism, culminating in a style reminiscent of pop art.

Bernard Leach (January 5, 1887 — May 6, 1979) was known as the “Father of British studio pottery” and was a founding member of the PSA. Leach was recognised for his fusion of Eastern and Western aesthetics, and played a significant role in reviving traditional Japanese pottery techniques in the Western world.

His pots were renowned for their craftsmanship, simplicity and harmony between form, function and glaze. His ‘Drawing for a Pot’ in the Penwith Portfolio exemplifies his draughtsmanship skills, capturing the essence of his ceramic creations through nuanced lines and forms.

FE McWilliam (1909 — 1992) was a highly regarded Irish sculptor known for his emotive and balanced sculptures exploring human form and Irish folklore. McWilliam’s work spanned various styles and themes, from surrealism to abstraction.

In the Penwith Portfolio, his ‘Woman in Belfast’ is featured as a lithograph, allowing his powerful sculpture to be shared on a broader scale while preserving its emotional impact. The inclusion of this piece highlights his exploration of conflict and the human condition.

Henry Moore CH (1898 — 1986) was a leading figure of British modernism in the 20th century and an honorary member of the PSA. Moore was an influential sculptor known for his monumental and organic forms.

His sculptures often depict abstract figures and explore the relationship between the human body and its surroundings. His work was deeply influenced by ancient and non-Western art. His print ‘Silhouette Figures with Border Design’ in the Penwith Portfolio showcases his ability to capture the essence of the human form in his evocative artworks.

Ben Nicholson OM (1894 — 1982) was a leading figure of British modernism in the 20th century and a founding member of the PSA. Nicholson was an influential figure in British abstraction, and was known for his innovative approach to art and his exploration of geometric forms.

In the Penwith Portfolio, his lithograph ‘Abstract 1936’ was from an original painting he did. The work showcases his distinct style, characterised by clean lines, interlocking shapes, and a harmonious balance of form and colour. It exemplifies his fascination with the relationships between shapes and how they interact with negative space.

The composition is carefully constructed, with geometric elements arranged to create a sense of rhythm and movement. The use of muted colours, typical of his palette during this period, enhances the tranquil ambience of the artwork.

John Piper (1903 — 1992) was an influential British artist held in high regard by PSA members. Piper was known for his diverse work, encompassing painting, photography, printmaking and stained glass design.

Inspired by the landscapes and architecture of Britain, his distinctive use of colour and form showcased his talent for capturing the essence of historic buildings and countryside scenes.

In the Penwith Portfolio, his ‘Annunciation of the Shepherds’ stands out, exemplifying his mastery of composition and ability to infuse religious themes with a sense of mysticism. Through bold lines and blocks of colour, he creates a dynamic image that blends abstraction and realism, conveying emotion and narrative.

Michael Rothenstein (1908 — 1993) was a highly regarded British artist known for his innovative printmaking techniques, and ability to blend abstraction and representation in his vibrant artworks. Influenced by the natural world, Rothenstein’s work encompassed painting, printmaking and collage.

His ‘Sunrise at 3600 ft’ in the Penwith Portfolio showcases his mastery of printmaking, and ability to convey a sense of awe and wonder in nature. He creates a dynamic depiction of a sun-drenched sky at high altitude through vibrant colours and layered shapes, merging abstract elements with representational imagery.

courtesy: VM Art Gallery