Nawaz to give roadmap for economic revival: Hamza

KASUR: PMLN leader and former Punjab chief minister Hamza Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday said that two incidents happened in May; one was the day of shame on May 9 and the other was the nuclear explosion on May 28.

Addressing a large public gathering in Mustafabad, he said martyrs and the army were targeted and Imran Niazi conspired against them on May 9, while Nawaz Sharif conducted nuclear tests and made Pakistan stronger on May 28. “Niazi along with his followers like Shahzad Akbar was looting the people by making false cases against the Sharif family. Today, Pakistan needs a person like Nawaz Sharif who is true and honest,” he claimed.

Hamza said, “Nawaz Sharif will come to Pakistan and give a roadmap for the recovery of the economy after which the country will move towards development. Imran Niazi’s government refused to accept the conditions after taking a loan from the IMF on strict terms. When the PDM government approached the IMF to support the sinking economy, they refused. Later they agreed to give a loan to the PMLN, considering its past promises but the conditions were strict. If the loan had not been taken, the country could have defaulted.”

He said: “During the reign of Nawaz Sharif, China had invested $46 billion in Pakistan. When the PMLN government was formed in 2013, there was loadshedding of 20 hours. Nawaz Sharif ended the darkness in the country by generating 12,000 megawatts of electricity. Factories were set up in the country, which eliminated unemployment.”

Hamza added: “Under Niazi’s supervision, statues of martyrs were broken, ambulances were set on fire, Jinnah House was vandalized and military installations were attacked.”

Hamza said on May 28, Nawaz Sharif rejected five billion dollars from the United States and raised the prestige of Pakistan by detonating six atomic bombs. “October 21 is not only to welcome Nawaz Sharif, but would also herald Pakistan’s development,” he added.

He also condemned the brutal actions of the Israeli army in Palestine.

MNAs and MPAs from Kasur and surrounding areas were also present. Meanwhile, Malik Ahmed Khan said in his speech that Hamza Shehbaz was welcomed by thousands of workers on the land of Baba Bulleh Shah and Minar-i-Pakistan would give a historic welcome to Nawaz Sharif in Lahore.