KMU speeds up efforts to establish campus in Kabul

PESHAWAR: Khyber Medical University (KMU) Peshawar has decided to speed up the establishment of the proposed campus in Kabul.

The decision was made on the occasion of the meeting of an Afghan delegation with KMU Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr. Ziaul Haq. The Afghan delegation was led by Dr Nazar Mohammad, Director, Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan.

Other members were Dr. Rafiullah Atta, VC of Afghanistan International Islamic University, Kabul, Dr. Nisar Ahmad Zahid, Dean of the Agriculture faculty, Dr. Abdullah, Dean of the Engineering faculty, and Hafiz Samiul Haq, Coordinator for Higher Education Department of Afghanistan.

KMU Registrar Inamullah Khan Wazir, Director Academics, Dr. Zille Huma, Prof. Dr. Lal Muhammad Khattak, Focal Person for Kabul Campus, and Deputy Director Affiliation and Monitoring, Mohammad Tayyab, and others were also present.

The Afghan delegation members said peace had been completely restored in Afghanistan after a long war, and now all their attention was focused on the country’s welfare and development for which they needed to get cooperation from the international community as well as close neighbors like Pakistan.

They said after the restoration of peace in the country, their priority was education, provision of public health facilities, restoration of infrastructure, and provision of wide employment opportunities.

The delegation members said that Afghanistan needed generous assistance from experts in medicine, public health, engineering, and agriculture.

They said being the sole medical university in the province, KMU can guide and help us in various fields of medical education such as medicine, pharmacy, physiotherapy, nursing, and allied health sciences.

The KMU VC informed the Afghan delegation about the progress of the proposed campus of KMU in Kabul and said that the varsity had completed all the necessary documentary and legal requirements for the establishment of this campus and now it was up to the Afghan government to give us a proper building to start the proposed campus.

Dr Ziaul Haq hoped with this project, the Afghan students would have the opportunity to receive higher education and training in various fields of medical education in their own country, as well as opportunities to obtain an internationally recognized degree from KMU.

The Afghan delegation members assured they would try to implement this useful project as soon as possible.Later, the Afghan delegation later visited the University of Engineering and Technology Peshawar to explore the opportunity for initiating a joint faculty exchange programme with the Afghan International Islamic University.

UET Peshawar Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Iftikhar Hussain, assured every possible support in the fields of Mining, Agriculture and Structural Engineering running under the supervision of qualified Ph.D. faculty and state-of-the-art laboratories.He said, UET Peshawar has already enrolled 200 Afghan students at its undergraduate and postgraduate programs.