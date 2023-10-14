Removal of deficiencies in new motor vehicle system ordered

LAHORE:Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Punjab Secretary Masood Mukhtar while chairing a directors' conference has directed that the deficiencies in the new motor vehicle system should be removed within a week.

He directed the participants that special focus should be imposed on the recovery of cotton tax, professional tax and excise duty. The departmental performance on the recovery target of the first quarter of the new financial year was reviewed in detail in the meeting. DG Excise M Ali, ADG Excise Ahmed Saeed, Director Headquarters and Directors of Region A, B, C Lahore were also present on this occasion whereas rest of the directors of province gave briefing through video link.