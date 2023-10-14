CM orders timely completion of development projects

LAHORE:Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, accompanied by Provincial Ministers Mansoor Qadir, Amir Mir, and Azfar Ali Nasir, visited the Khalid Butt Chowk Underpass and Ghora Chowk Defence Mor Flyover Projects. Displaying a remarkable commitment, the chief minister personally covered a distance of 1.25 kilometers, walking from Cavalry Ground to Ghora Chowk, to inspect the progress of both projects.

The hands-on approach of the chief minister, involving continuous visits and daily monitoring, has significantly accelerated the work pace. Remarkably, within a span of just 32 days, 53 percent of the Khalid Butt Chowk underpass and 36 percent of the Ghora Chowk flyover have been completed. It is anticipated that Khalid Butt Chowk Underpass will be opened to traffic by the end of October. Mohsin Naqvi issued important directives to the contractor and CBD authorities, emphasising the need for expeditious project completion. He conducted a detailed assessment of the ongoing works, including a thorough examination of the drainage well at Khalid Butt Chowk underpass. Acknowledging the importance of citizen convenience, the chief minister instructed the CTO to ensure effective traffic management during project implementation. He emphasised the need for regular water sprinkling at the sites and underscored the preservation of trees.