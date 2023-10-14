Thousands rally in support of Palestinians

LAHORE:Tens of thousands of charged protesters took to the streets across the country after Friday prayers, slamming the relentless Israeli bombing on the besieged Palestinians in Gaza and demanding the Muslim rulers to send military aid to the Palestinians for liberation of Al Aqsa Masjid from the occupation of Zionist regime.

Leading a rally on Mall Road after Friday prayers, JI ameer Sirajul Haq said it was about time the Muslim rulers must prove themselves as the protectors of Al Aqsa Masjid instead of Israel, and openly take practical measures to liberate the initial Qibla of Islam and the sacred land of Palestine from Zionists’ occupation.

He demanded the Muslim rulers back Palestinians after the US, Europe and western world are openly backing the illegal occupation of Palestinian lands by Zionist state.

‘Israel has been killing countless Palestinians for many decades but all the Muslim rulers have been silent spectators to the genocide of Palestinians,’ he lamented.

Emphasising the unity of the Ummah in support of the Palestinians, he said if Muslim rulers had not looked up to the US nod, Masjid Aqsa and Palestine would have gained independence by now. He condemned the European countries and the US, the so-called champions of human rights and justice, for openly supporting the Israeli bombing on innocent people in Gaza. He slammed Pakistani rulers for never taking a bold stance on Palestine and Kashmir, and appealed to the people to elect courageous leaders who would steer the country in the right direction.

Addressing the gathering, Tanzim-i-Islami ameer Shujauddin Shaikh said the disbelievers across the world have joined hands as one nation and are openly challenging the Muslims by launching a decisive attack to annihilate the besieged unarmed Palestinians in response to the attack of Hamas and Hezbollah fighters.

The situation on the ground is that Israel is savagely pounding with bombs the indefensible and exposed, yet brimming with faith, Palestinians. JUP chairman Allama Qari Zawwar Bahadur and Islami Jamhoori Ittehad (IJI) president Allama Zubair Ahmad Zaheer also addressed rallies.