US ambassador visits Moenjodaro

In his remarks, Donald Blome said "I have wanted to come to Mohen Jo Daro since I arrived in Pakistan and am delighted to be here today. It is humbling to witness the civilization that existed here thousands of years ago. Visiting what used to be one of the world's three great ancient civilizations is truly an honour. I'm grateful to the Department of Culture, Government of Sindh for facilitating my visit today."