‘Two-state solution is only way forward’

Islamabad:Former ambassador Tariq Fatemi called on the Europeans and the Americans to exhibit the moral courage and convince the Israelis to agree to a two-state solution as agreed upon by both the parties for the only way forward.

Mr Fatemi was speaking at an event on “The recent events in Palestine and its consequences” organised here by Institute of Regional Studies (IRS). Mr Fatemi said that the recent events were unfolding in a manner that was worrying and of grave concern. He said that the Palestinians notwithstanding the destruction of their infrastructure, were not ready to yield but had become bolder in their resolve. He further added that the Palestinians of Gaza had demonstrated unprecedented endurance, perseverance and ability to stand for what they believed in, which was their right to statehood. He further added that the flames of freedom could not be subdued by any power. The fact that this recent action had only strengthened the Palestinians’ resolve was a clear testament to their commitment toward their struggle for freedom.