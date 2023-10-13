Speak up for Palestine

Pakistan’s commitment to the Palestinian cause is unbreakable. The relentless aerial strikes by Israel on Gaza are an attack against humanity. Unfortunately, the voices of Palestinians are being drowned out by the brutal violence unleashed by an equally brutal oppressor.

The way authoritarian states have been allowed to carry out their attacks across the globe will forever remain a blot on our modern world. Kashmiris and Palestinians are a testament to the indomitable human spirit. The international community bears the responsibility to resolve this situation amicably.

Areeba Altaf Kanasro

Larkana

*****

The Palestine-Israel war is still going on, and no one is ready to mediate and strive for peace talks. The uptick in violence has led to an increase in casualties, with civilians receiving the brunt of Israel’s inhumane attacks. Those who had no role in the latest attack are also being martyred; children and women are dying horrible deaths, and the world is silent.

The international community should come forward and resolve the conflict as soon as possible to stop the endless suffering. It is also essential to urgently release financial aid and humanitarian support for people injured in the latest airstrikes.

Shahzaib Sahto

Hyderabad

*****

Every year, Palestinians around the world observe Nakba Day on May 15 to remember the events leading up to the ethnic cleansing of Palestinians in 1948. At least 750,000 Palestinians were displaced. Since that time, Israel has put a sword above the inhabitants of Gaza, who wake up to the sounds of bombs and watch their loved ones die in front of their eyes.

It seems that Israel’s hostilities have no limit, imposing a complete siege on Gaza by cutting off water, food, and electricity supply. The world needs to speak up. All Western leaders and human rights organizations who have turned a blind eye and chosen to stay silent on this matter are coming across as hypocrites.

Uzma Karim

Karachi

*****

Palestine has been at the centre of one of the longest-running and most contentious conflicts in modern history. Its quest for sovereignty and self-determination has been marked by decades of political, social, and economic turmoil. The past few years have brought a new set of challenges and crises that have tested the resilience and hope of Palestinians. In the last few days, Palestine has faced a series of airstrikes and other war crimes committed by Israel.

To understand the state of Palestine today, it is crucial to look at the historical context. Following World War I, Britain governed Palestine under the League of Nations’ mandate. The end of British rule in 1948 marked a pivotal moment in the region’s history. The state of Israel was established on May 14, 1948 leading to the first Arab-Israeli war and the displacement of hundreds of thousands of Palestinians. It is time to call for a just solution for this cause.

Dr Hammayoun Shahzad

Gujrat