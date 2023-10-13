Foreign media team visits Jaranwala church sites

JARANWALA: A 10-member delegation of international media visited Jaranwala today after the government of Pakistan repaired and renovated the Churches destroyed in the Jaranwala incident. According to the reports, correspondents of AFP, BBC Washington Post, Russia Today, DPA Germany, Lacroix France Anadolu News Agency, NHK Japan and Arab News were included in the delegation.

In August 2023, various Churches were destroyed in reaction to the desecration of the Holy Quran and blasphemy by the Christians in different areas.

The Government of Pakistan’s efforts to renovate these Churches show that the rights of minorities and freedom of worship in Pakistan are protected. The delegation of foreign journalists visited various Christian community localities where the Christians praised the government and the people of Pakistan for their help in the troubled time.