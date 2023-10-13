Foreign media team visits Jaranwala church sites

JARANWALA: A 10-member delegation of international media visited Jaranwala today after the government of Pakistan repaired and renovated the Churches destroyed in the Jaranwala incident. According to the reports, correspondents of AFP, BBC Washington Post, Russia Today, DPA Germany, Lacroix France Anadolu News Agency, NHK Japan and Arab News were included in the delegation.
In August 2023, various Churches were destroyed in reaction to the desecration of the Holy Quran and blasphemy by the Christians in different areas.
The Government of Pakistan’s efforts to renovate these Churches show that the rights of minorities and freedom of worship in Pakistan are protected. The delegation of foreign journalists visited various Christian community localities where the Christians praised the government and the people of Pakistan for their help in the troubled time.
ISLAMABAD: Naguib Sawiris, Chairman and CEO of Ora Developers, Thursday said bureaucratic red tape for securing...
SHEIKHUPURA: Sheikhupura Police claimed Thursday five suspects accused of raping two sisters were killed by their own...
DUBAI: Hussain Muhammad has joined as the Consul General of Pakistan to Dubai and Northern Emirates, according to the...
ISLAMABAD: Former Chairman Senate Senator Mian Raza Rabbani has reiterated his demand for summoning the Senate session...
ISLAMABAD: The Senate Committee on Interior has taken notice of non-receipt of report from Prime Minister Office on...
MIANWALI: Seven persons including a folk singer were killed after their car fell into a canal here on Thursday.The...