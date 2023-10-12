Dr Naushad Shaikh made CIEC chairman

The former vice-chancellor of Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences, Jamshoro, and former president of the Pakistan Medical Commission, Dr Naushad A. Shaikh, has been appointed as the second chairman of the Charter Inspection and Evaluation Committee (CIEC), Sindh, the body responsible for recommending the issuance of charters to universities.

This significant appointment was made during a meeting of the Sindh Higher Education Commission, which was presided over by Sindh HEC Chairman Prof Dr Syed Tariq Rafi.

Filling the vacancy of chairman of the CIEC had been a longstanding issue. Vice Chancellor NED University of Engineering & Technology Dr Sarosh Lodi raised concerns during the meeting about the prolonged vacancy in the position and suggested that chairperson of the Sindh HEC should temporarily take over the role of the CIEC chairman until a regular chairman was appointed.

However, due to the extended delay in filling this crucial position, it was deemed more prudent to appoint a member of the Sindh HEC to assume the responsibilities of the CIEC chairman, thus avoiding potential conflicts of interest and addressing other associated legal and administrative concerns.

In response to this suggestion, a unanimous decision was reached to appoint Prof Dr Naushad A. Shaikh as acting chairman of the CIEC until further orders. He will have full authority to carry out the responsibilities associated with the position, ensuring the continued functioning of the CIEC and the timely assessment of charter applications submitted by universities in Sindh.

This appointment brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the Charter Inspection and Evaluation Committee, as Dr Naushad A. Shaikh has had a distinguished career in medical education and administration.

His leadership is expected to contribute positively to the evaluation and recommendation processes that ultimately influence the recognition and development of educational institutions within Sindh.