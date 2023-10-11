 
Wednesday October 11, 2023
Na’at contest held

By Our Correspondent
October 11, 2023

WANA: A na’at and qirat competition was arranged for the madrassa students here.Sports Officer Noorullah Wazir and Ulema were present on the occasion. District Youth Officer Sardar Ali was the chief guest. The students of 13 seminaries participated in the competition. Cash prizes and certificates were given to the winners.