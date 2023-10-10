 
close
Tuesday October 10, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Lahore

IG takes notice of triple murder in Nowshera Virkan

By Our Correspondent
October 10, 2023

IG Dr Usman Anwar has taken notice of the incident of killing of three people over old enmity in Nowshera Virkan area of Gujranwala and has sought a report from RPO Gujranwala.

The IG ordered the CPO to form a special team to arrest the culprits. He directed immediate action to arrest the accused. He directed that the supervisory officers should keep close contact with the victim's family and justice should be ensured on priority basis.