COAS Open GolfChampionship begins today

ISLAMABAD: More than 700 male and female golfers will be seen in action from Tuesday (today) during the 30th WALEE COAS Open Golf Championship at the Rawalpindi Course.

On the first three days, along with other categories, top professionals will be in action while the leading amateurs, ladies and others will be flexing their muscles on the last three days. RGC Secretary Brig Zahid Hussain (retd) said, “This is the most important ranking tournament on the calendar of Pakistan Golf Federation, and RGC has been holding this prestigious event successfully for the last 30 years; 700 plus golfers from all over Pakistan are likely to participate in the event, including Pakistan's top professionals, amateurs and lady amateurs.

"As the first tee-off approaches, we can't wait to witness the incredible talent and sportsmanship that will define this tournament during the six days of thrilling golf. WALEE has been a superb support and we look forward to improving the player experience.”