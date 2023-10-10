Just solution

This refers to the news report ‘US-Israel fail to rally UNSC support on Hamas as Russia urges broader view’ (Oct 9). Of course Russia’s stand on the issue is right. Curing an ailment demands treating the disease and not just the symptoms. We know how a population was helped to settle in Palestine, forcing Palestinians out of their lands. Over the last few years, violence by Israel has increased manifold, with extreme-right Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu vowing to make Palestine an exclusively Jewish state.

Unfortunately, Joe Biden, who is desperate for a second term as president, is seeking Netanyahu’s support for his political ambitions. And instead of pressuring Netanyahu on a two-state solution which the whole world regards as a just and practical solution for the Israel-Palestine problem is instead appeasing Netanyahu and thus aggravating the problem instead of solving it.

SRH Hashmi

Karachi

*****

In the light of recent actions by Hamas in Israel, there has been a troubling escalation of violence against Palestinians. For over six decades, vulnerable Palestinians have endured a continuous cycle of brutal attacks due to the ongoing occupation. While it is essential to acknowledge that some Israelis have also suffered, it is imperative to place this suffering within the broader context of oppression imposed on the Palestinian population. This militarized Israeli occupation creates a complex and volatile situation for both communities, ensnaring them in an enduring conflict.

Given the gravity of these circumstances, it is incumbent upon the world to prioritize legality and accountability. The focus should be on diplomacy and peaceful conflict resolution. Engaging in dialogue and negotiation can offer a path towards ending the protracted suffering experienced by both Israelis and, notably, the Palestinians. This approach, rooted in dialogue and cooperation, has the potential to bring about a lasting solution to this longstanding conflict.

Sajjad Rizvi

Lahore